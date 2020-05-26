Food giveaway to close the Burlington Beltline Tuesday

The Burlington Beltline will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. in both directions Tuesday. That's because the Vermont Foodbank and Vermont National Guard will be handing out meals to those in need.

We're told drivers who are getting food will be allowed to enter from the northern end through Plattsburgh Avenue in Burlington or from Heineberg Drive in Colchester. They will then drive south on Route 127 to the distribution site which is expected to be near the North Avenue exit.

The National Guard is asking that you don't bring your pets and that you wear a mask. They also ask if you've been ill or asked to quarantine, to ask someone else to pick up meals for you.

The next giveaway will be at Brattleboro Union High School on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, there will be one at the Franklin County State Airport in Highgate. Lyndonville will have one on Friday in at the Caledonia County State Airport.