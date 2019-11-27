Food shelf meets turkey goal but still seeks monetary donations

This Thanksgiving, the Burlington nonprofit Feeding Chittenden is providing turkeys and sides to local families.

This time of year can be a really financially tough time for some families. Donations from the community are helping those in need fill their bellies this holiday season.

"It means a lot to me because we have been homeless a lot and it means a lot for me to spend time with my family," said Shyann Grant-Rich, a recipient.

The food shelf's goal of 4,500 turkeys has already been surpassed.

They are still accepting fresh produce and will continue to distribute turkeys throughout the holiday season.

Money donations are also needed to purchase more items in bulk. The organization's goal is to raise $375,000 by the end of the year. They currently have just under $150,000.

"We can really stretch those donations even further. We can buy in bulk and it will also help with programmatic needs. We know people want to give that kind of tangible gift of the turkey and the sides, but monetary donations are also gladly accepted," said Anna McMahon of Feeding Chittenden.

The food shelf calls this their busy season. They expect to see 500-700 families this holiday season.