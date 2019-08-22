Food testing labs breaks into testing cannabis, hemp

A food testing lab in Vermont is breaking into the cannabis and hemp industry.

Bia Diagnostics started 12 years ago. The company specializes in analyzing allergens and finding what's in your food, and now it's adding cannabis and hemp testing.

Co-CEO and Owner Thomas Grace says it's important consumers feel confident in what they're using, and he says testing gives good information to producers.

"This will allow the grower to figure out when the ideal time to harvest is, and make sure they possibly don't wait too long when maybe the THC level is too high in that plant because it has to be below 0.3% THC," said Grace.

He says they look at models from Canada, California, and Colorado as templates for what testing levels should look like.