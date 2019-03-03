Food truck competition in Rutland

Food Trucks have become popular over the last few years. But three parked in Downtown Rutland Sunday brought out hundreds to enjoy their food.

"This place is buzzing," said Rutland Mayor David Allaire.

Three food trucks parked and opened up shop in the downtown corners as the Food networks show "The Great Food Truck Race" used the location to shoot an episode. The reality show gives novice chefs food trucks and each episode is a new stop.

"They create a menu, they create a price point , how many things they are going to put on the menu, they find locations and then sell their food. Whoever sells the least amount gets eliminated," said executive producer of the show Peter Woronov. He says the episode that was shot in Rutland is for their 11th season that will only take place in New England and is holiday themed.

"It's not the holidays right now so we are making it the holidays," said Woronov.

The trucks were in Killington on Saturday, which is why Rutland was an easy next stop. "We wanted to come to a historic , quaint, Vermont town that wasn't too far and Rutland fit the bill," said Woronov

And the excitement could be seen as people waiting in long longs for hours. That included Leslie Savoi and her family.

"We got down here at at 8 o'clock this morning," said Leslie Savoy of Rutland

So when it came time to try the food , she said it was worth the wait.

"Oh yea, it's fantastic," said Savoy

As the trucks packed up and will head to their next destination, Rutland Mayor David Allaire hopes that even a small event like can bring some big exposure to Rutland

"Just to have these folks here and filming around downtown and be able to tell our story around the county. It's just fantastic, Said Allaire.

The episode featuring Rutland plans to air in December of 2019.