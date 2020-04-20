Foreign ski workers stranded by virus getting help

International college students are stranded in Vermont, unable to go home admid the pandemic.

U.S. ski areas employ thousands of international college students each year to fill seasonal jobs during what is their summer break.

Many of them made it home before travel restrictions were imposed amid the coronavirus outbreak but some weren't so lucky.

Now, about 1,500 from Latin America are still here, with some stranded at various resorts.

In Vermont, about 23 foreign workers mostly from Peru are stranded at Jay Peak Resort.

While they wait to get home, the resort is delivering them weekly groceries and providing them housing in condos for free and working to get them on last-minute flights home.

Killington is offering a Community Grocery Giveaway on Tuesday from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m.

It will provide food to both employees and community members.

