Forest Service waives day-use fees for Veterans Day

Some fees will be waived in the White Mountain National Forest in recognition of Veterans Day.

The U.S. Forest Service is waiving day-use fees Monday, though visitors still will be charged for overnight camping, cabin rentals, permits and other activities.

Active duty military members get such access year-round through the Interagency Annual Military Pass.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/10/2019 1:07:24 PM (GMT -5:00)