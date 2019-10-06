Foresters want to hear your ash tree stories

Foresters are asking for your help tonight. They want to hear your stories about ash trees.

The Emerald Ash Borer has killed millions of ash trees in North America. It was discovered in Vermont last year.

Now the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program and the Vermont Land Trust are gathering stories and photos about the state's ash trees.

Send stories, photos, drawings, maps, poems or anything else about an ash tree or trees to:

Vermont Land Trust

8 Bailey Avenue

Montpelier, Vermont 05402