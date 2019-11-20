UVM Health Network vice president wins Citizen of the Year award

Vermont has a new citizen of the year.

Al Gobeille-File photo

The Vermont Chamber of Commerce presented the 2019 Citizen of the Year award at the Hilton Inn in Burlington Tuesday night. The award was given to Al Gobeille, Vermont's former secretary of the Agency of Human Services and the current vice president of the UVM Health Network.

The award is given to people who serve their local communities, industries or the economy.

"I've spent a lot of time trying to improve the health of Vermonters, but I've also spent a lot of time in the private sector trying to run a small company, employ people, doing a good job, running a restaurant sort of public-private sector career. I think that this is a recognition of that duel role," Gobeille told WCAX News.

Nine other Vermonters also won awards.