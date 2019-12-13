Former Barre Town firefighter pleads guilty to embezzlement

A former Barre Town firefighter has pleaded guilty to embezzling fire department funds.

The Times Argus reports that Kevin Otis was placed on probation for a year and ordered to do 40 hours of community service. As part of the plea agreement on Thursday, the embezzlement charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. A police affidavit says that Otis told the fire chief that he had spent $935 from the station’s account for personal items, and after realizing the mistake he paid back $950.

