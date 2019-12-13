Former Bellows Falls paper plant site ready for development

A ribbon cutting in Bellows Falls Friday celebrated the future.

State and local leaders gathered on the former Robertson Paper Mill property, which is now just an empty field ready for redevelopment. It used to be a thriving paper plant but after decades of sitting unused it was taken apart this spring.

Town officials say the site is a prime location for new business. "The site is right on the other side of the canal from downtown. It is also adjacent to the train station -- our Amtrak train station -- so it is a really important site. It's visible to visitors, it's a nice size. We can basically extend the downtown," said Rockingham Town Manager Wendy Harrison.

The property is now owned by the Bellows Falls Area Development Corporation. State and federal brownfield cleanup funds paid for most of the $1.2 million demolition project.

