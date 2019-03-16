Former Burlington mayor passes away

Former Burlington mayor Francis J. Cain has died. He passed away Thursday night at his home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Cain served as mayor from 1965 to 1971. During his six-year term, the St. Michael's College grad was involved in public housing and acquiring the land along the lakefront for public use. The Francis Cain Overlook was unveiled at Battery Park in the Summer of 2017.

Current Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger had a great relationship with Cain. He called Cain "the godfather of what is modern Burlington."

A celebration of his life will take place at the St. Michael's College Chapel on Friday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m.