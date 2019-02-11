Former Chittenden County sheriff's deputy vying for Richmond job

The former Chittenden County sheriff's deputy who resigned after being beat by his boss in last year's primary election is now vying to become Richmond's police chief.

Michael Major and another finalist for the job, Larry Muldoon, will take part in a public forum Monday night at the Camels Hump Middle School. Community members will be able to ask questions starting at 5:30 in the school's cafeteria.

Major took on Chittenden County incumbent Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin in last summer's Democratic primary. McLaughlin won, but during the campaign, he demoted Major from chief deputy to deputy.

After the votes were counted, Major offered to leave the department if McLaughlin reinstated his rank.