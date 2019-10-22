Former Claremont mayor arrested for sexual assault

The former mayor of Claremont, New Hampshire, faces sexual assault charges.

Police say George Caccavaro, 78, was arrested Monday after turning himself in. He is being charged with two counts of sexual assault connected to a complaint that was filed earlier this year when he worked for the local school district.

He was released on bail and is due in court on Dec. 2.

Claremont School District officials Tuesday said that Caccavaro was a substitute teacher in the district for two years prior to the allegations that were made in February. They say the district cooperated with police and that Caccavaro's job was terminated soon after.

"The charges against this former employee are serious and deeply disturbing to the faculty and staff at SAU 6." SAU 6 Superintendent Michael Tempesta said in a statement. "If parents, students or community member have information to share regarding this matter, or other matters concerning the safety and welfare of SAU 6 students, please contact us at SAU 6 at (603) 543-4200."

