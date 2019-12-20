Former Colchester paraeducator to be sentenced in child porn case

A former Colchester school staff member who admitted to having child pornography will be sentenced Friday.

Investigators say they found hundreds of photos on Bradley Smith's laptop.

Smith was arrested back in April, after police went to his home in Jericho.

They say they got a tip about porn being uploaded online.

Investigators say when they got there, Smith admitted to having the images and that he first looked at child porn decades ago.

Smith worked as a paraeducator in a first-grade classroom at Union Memorial School in Colchester.

Smith is also former a fifth-grade teacher in Barre.