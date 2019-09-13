Former Gov. Douglas talks federal-state cooperation in recession planning

Is the U.S. economy headed toward another recession? And if it is, what can we do to prepare? Those were some of the questions asked Friday at a Pew talk about recession planning.

An economist looked at several indicators and explained how they could be interpreted to show a recession is coming.

Former Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski and former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas spoke about the importance of federal-state cooperation during economic contraction. Douglas said there's no one way to do things.

"The state of Vermont is shrinking and the state of Oregon is booming in terms of population. We have relatively low unemployment. We have a different economic mix. Really states are very different in this country and this one-size-fits-all mentality that we often see from Washington doesn't get us all where we need to be," said Douglas, R-Vermont.

An economist who spoke at the event said the trade war with China has business confidence levels at their lowest point in years.