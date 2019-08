A former Highgate paraeducator will be in court Tuesday.

Josie Spears was arrested in February of 2017 after police say she sent nude photos to a 9-year-old student and molested him.

Later Tuesday morning, she will be in court for a violation of parole merits hearing.

She originally pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released with conditions. But she took a deal, pleading guilty to charges including lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and violating court orders.