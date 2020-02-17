Former Justice employees call for Barr to resign

More than 1,000 former Department of Justice officials-- two of them right here in Vermont-- signed a letter calling for the resignation of U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

They claim the AG is doing President Trump's bidding and interfering with the DOJ's core mission to ensure equal justice for everyone under the law.

Our Kiernan Brisson spoke to a former member of the Justice Department and a legal scholar about what this letter might accomplish.

"He has become, it would seem, the president's personal lawyer following the dictates of the political aspects that the president wants done. And that is wrong; it's not what the attorney general does," former federal prosecutor Jerry O'Neill said.

One-thousand-one-hundred signatures calling for the resignation of William Barr after he overruled his prosecutors' sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone.

"Which is distressing because that should not be determined by the president to take care of one of his cronies," Jerry O'Neill said.

Stone was convicted on seven counts. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 7-9 years. But Barr said that was too much and the president agreed.

Those four prosecutors quit. That led to the letter signed by two attorneys in the Burlington area-- Vermont's former top federal prosecutor Tris Coffin and Robert O'Neill who worked as a federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., and Vermont. The letter says Barr's actions have damaged the justice department's integrity and the rule of law.

Constitutional law professor Jared Carter says Barr should have stayed out of it.

"He is essentially politicizing what are normally one of the main prosecutorial decisions by nonpolitical appointee prosecutors," Carter said.

Jerry O'Neill is a former federal prosecutor himself. His signature is not on this letter. He says he was out of the country and missed the deadline to sign it.

"I responded instantly from San Francisco when I landed and said, 'Yes, sign me onto it please,'" he said.

Carter believes that this letter will lead to one of three outcomes.

"Ultimately, Barr either resigns, the president fires him or, in theory, there could be an impeachment process by which the attorney general could be removed," Carter said.

Jerry O'Neill is not holding out for the attorney general's resignation but he thinks the letter could change Barr's behavior.

"I think it, perhaps, will be less likely that he will bend to the wishes of the president, and perhaps he will develop a backbone to do the job as he should be doing," he said.

WCAX News reached out to Tris Coffin and Robert O'Neill to talk to them about the letter they signed. Neither was available for an interview.

Click here to see the letter and who signed it.