Former Mass. police sergeant convicted of causing fatal crash

A former Massachusetts police sergeant has been convicted of vehicular homicide for his role in an on-duty crash that claimed the life of a New Hampshire man.

Former Greenfield police Sgt. James Rode was sentenced Monday to serve nine months of a two-year jail term with the remainder suspended after being convicted by a Franklin Superior Court jury. Authorities say Rode was responding to a report of an erratic driver on Oct. 1, 2017, when the cruiser he was driving collided with a car driven by 29-year-old James Arcellana, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire. Arcellana died days later.

Prosecutors say Rode was speeding.

