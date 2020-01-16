Former NH GOP vice chairman announces 1st District candidacy

Former New Hampshire Republican Party vice chairman Matt Mayberry has announced his candidacy for the state's 1st Congressional District U.S. House seat.

Mayberry is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a 2016 Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention. He is a realtor and a small business owner who served three terms on Dover's City Council and on the school board. He told WTSN radio on Thursday that small businesses and individuals that are suffering need a champion.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Chris Pappas, who was elected in 2018.

