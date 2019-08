Former Rutland County Senator Hull Maynard died Thursday at the age of 85.

Maynard served in the Vermont Senate from 1996 to 2009, before retiring to spend more time with his family.

His passion was promoting education and transportation in the state.

Maynard was described by a colleague as a true gentleman.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

As of Friday night, funeral arrangements have not been released.