Former St. Albans cop arrested for jail house assault

A former St. Albans police officer has been arrested and charged with the assault of a Franklin County woman following her arrest back in March.

Jason Lawton

Vermont State Police say an investigation by detectives started in August as well as an independent review by the Vermont Attorney General's Office, and resulted in the arrest Thursday of former St. Albans Police Sgt. Jason Lawton, 31.

Video of the assault video shows Lawton shoving Amy Connelly against a wall and then punching the handcuffed woman in the face. The 35-year-old was in custody for alleged disorderly conduct at a bar. She ended up suffering injuries to her face and one of her eyes.

Another officer, Michael Ferguson, who initially was thought to have witnessed the assault, quit. He took a job with the Franklin County Sheriff's department. An investigation by that department later concluded that Ferguson didn't actually witness the punch.

Lawton is due in Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans Monday afternoon.

