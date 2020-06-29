Former St. Albans cop charged with assault

A former St. Albans police officer has been charged with assault.

The Vermont Attorney General's office says Joel Daugreihl, 31, was cited for a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. There were no immediate details on the nature of the charges. He'll be arraigned Tuesday. If convicted, Daugreihl could get up to one year in prison.

It's the latest in a string of charges against current and former St. Albans officers. Over the last seven months, at least three other officers have been terminated or resigned and one more is facing criminal charges. The chief also stepped down following a no-confidence vote from the police union.