Former State Employee accused of embezzlement

Vermont State Police say a former Agency of Transportation state employee was using tax dollars to buy various car parts, but not for any state vehicles.

An investigation into possible embezzlement began in November 2018.

Police say John Johnson, 73, of Barre, is a former employee with the Agency of Transportation, and made several purchases to various auto parts stores that VTrans had accounts with.

Those purchases totaled $969.55.

Police say Johnson made even more purchases, but the statute of limitations had run out for charges.

Johnson is charged with Embezzlement, 5 counts of false pretenses and 5 counts of petit larceny stemming from 5 purchases.

He is expected to be in court in October.