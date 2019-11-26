Former Vermont finance chief Jim Reardon dies

Vermont's former state finance chief and longtime public servant Jim Reardon has died.

Reardon retired from the finance commissioner position and state service in 2015 after 30 years on the job.

Reardon worked under both Republican and Democratic administrations. Before his retirement he told WCAX the job was above politics. "Even though I am an appointed position in state government, I really never tried to politicize this job. I view myself as a tactician not a bureaucrat. The numbers speak for themselves -- they are what they are," he said.

In a tweet Tuesday Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe said, "There was no one like him. One of the things I admired most about him was his mentoring of a batch of young, talented public servants. Their work will carry his legacy forward."

