Former Vermont governor to moderate last town meeting

Former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas will be moderating his community's town meeting in Middlebury for the last time Tuesday after more than 30 years in the role.

He tells Vermont Public Radio that he will not be running again for moderator, saying it's time for someone else to have a chance.

Douglas, a Republican, says the biggest change he's seen is that town meeting can now be streamed online or on local cable channels. He says the technology makes keeping up on town business more convenient but he's concerned that it's a "disincentive" for residents to attend the meetings and take part.

He tells VPR that he thinks "the tradition of direct democracy" is worth preserving.

3/4/2019 12:06:59 AM (GMT -5:00)