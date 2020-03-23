Former Vermont high school building sold to developer for $146K

According to town records, a former Vermont high school building has been sold to a developer who would turn the space into a mixed-use facility.

The Bennington Banner reported Sunday that Christopher Gilbert bought the Bennington High School building for $146,000 earlier this month.

The 120,000-square-foot vacant school building could include studio apartments, professional offices or performance spaces.

Work on interior renovations and infrastructure updates will begin soon.

A deal that would have turned the school into a co-working space fell through in January 2019. Charles Crowell had planned to turn the building into a for-profit incubator but failed to prove occupancy.

