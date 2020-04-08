Former Vermont lawmaker dies of coronavirus

A former Vermont lawmaker has died from the coronavirus.

Republican Bernie Juskiewicz passed away Wednesday after being hospitalized with the illness.

Juskiewicz represented the town of Cambridge in the Legislature from 2013 to 2018.

He first moved to Vermont with his wife and kids in 1978 to work at the IBM plant in Essex Junction. He also served stints on the Cambridge school board, select board and town finance committee.

He leaves behind his wife, Suzan, three children and four grandchildren.