Former Vermont man sentenced in embezzlement scheme

Federal prosecutors say a former Quechee man was sentenced Tuesday to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in a scheme to embezzle $1.2 million from payroll clients.

Federal prosecutors say Ryan Wall, 42, who now lives in Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Rutland in 2019 on charges of wire fraud and possessing firearms as an unlawful user of narcotics.

Wall was the only employee of TSBS Payroll, a payroll processing business in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, that provided services to 35 people, businesses and nonprofits in Vermont and New Hampshire.

TSBS received regular funds from clients to provide payroll checks to workers and tax withholding.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)