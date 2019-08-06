Former Vermont prison guard sentenced for drug smuggling scheme

A former Vermont guard who admitted to smuggling drugs into the Newport prison will serve three months in prison himself.

Grant Vance, 57, was sentenced in federal court in Burlington Monday after pleading guilty in March. Authorities say while working at the Northern State Correctional Facility in 2018, Vance used Magic Markers and ChapStick containers to smuggle buprenorphine into the prison. He worked with inmates to then distribute the drugs. Vance, who started work at the prison in 2003, also smuggled cigarettes and marijuana into the facility.

Gregory Paradis, an inmate Vance conspired with, was also sentenced Monday to 15 months for his part in the crime.