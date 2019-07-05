Former Vermont trooper pleads not guilty to assault

A former Vermont state trooper has pleaded not guilty to domestic assault charges.

Roel Diaz, 32, appeared in court in Brattleboro Friday.

The allegations surfaced as he was trying to get back on the force.

Investigators say Diaz pointed a gun at someone at home in Putney in 2017.

He was a trooper for two years before resigning for personal reasons that year.

Windham County Superior Court tells WCAX News that Diaz was ordered held without bail and will have a weight-of-evidence hearing on July 10.