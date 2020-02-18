Former Vt. cop charged with domestic abuse dies in apparent suicide

A former Vermont police officer charged with domestic abuse has died by suicide.

Colchester Police were asked to locate Sean Wilson, 46, on Monday. Wilson is a former officer with Brattleboro and Essex police, as well as the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

The South Burlington Police had charged Wilson with domestic abuse earlier this month and believed he may have violated a court order.

Officers in Colchester made entry into Wilson's home in the Fort Ethan Allen neighborhood on Monday and found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death remains under investigation.