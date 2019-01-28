Former Vt. cop pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching child

A former police officer and school resource officer on Monday denied charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

Police say in 2016, Art Cyr, 51, inappropriately touched a juvenile female at a home in Bristol.

Cyr spent years on the Burlington police force and was the sergeant in charge of county sex crimes unit for two years. Cyr retired from the force a few years ago and then worked as a school resource officer at Mount Abraham Union High School in Bristol. He was in that job at the time of the alleged lewd conduct.

Court paperwork revealed the alleged victim was 12 at the time and her 6-year-old sister was also in the room. The alleged victim claims Cyr laid on a bed with the two girls and put his hand up the 12-year-old's shirt and touched her breast at least five times within 20 to 30 minutes. She says Cyr put his hands down her pants but quickly pulled his hand out when the victims' mother walked in the room.

This allegedly happened more than two years ago. But the investigation only started about a month ago when the girl told a school counselor about the incident.

"We look at a case for two things: one is probable cause, one is whether or not we can prove it to a jury. And when we have both of those, then we charge it," Addison County State's Attorney Dennis Wygmans said.

According to court documents, Cyr strongly denies the allegations. He wouldn't speak with the media but told police he's angry, frustrated and he's not lying, she is the one lying.

Cyr is currently employed by the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living. They say he's on paid administrative leave pending an internal and external investigation.