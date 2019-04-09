Former Vt. state senator Norm McAllister faces 3rd trial

Jury selection for the third sex crimes trial of Norm McAllister began Tuesday.

McAllister is a former Franklin County state senator who was arrested in 2015 after three women claimed he sexually assaulted them.

This has been a saga almost four years in the making. It has include dropped charges, a jury acquittal and a conviction overturned by the Vermont Supreme Court. McAllister and his lawyers are now preparing for yet another trial.

"I'm saying the same thing I've said from the beginning. I'm innocent in all of it," McAllister said.

Former Franklin County state senator Norm McAllister has always maintained his innocence.

His legal saga started in 2015 when the sitting senator was arrested at the Statehouse. He pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting three women. One died shortly after. The second case was dropped after the accuser struggled on the stand. McAllister at first took a plea deal in the third case but later decided to go to trial instead.

"Maybe you didn't hear me because I said, 'Ow, ow, ow, it hurts, I don't want to do this.' And you just said, 'Shhh.' And then you said, 'good girl,'" his accuser testified in court.

At that trial in 2017, prosecutors said McAllister sexually assaulted his farmhand and tenant, and claimed McAllister admitted to it in a recording.

"I know I was basically forcing you to do something you didn't want to do," McAllister said in the recording.

But McAllister said their sex was consensual and a jury believed him, finding him not guilty of sexual assault. He was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of prohibited acts for allegedly setting up his tenant to have sex with an acquaintance. The judge sentenced him to one year of probation, 25 days on a work crew and mandatory sex offender treatment.

But McAllister appealed the conviction and last year, the state Supreme Court ruled the lower court admitted evidence it shouldn't have and then told the jury to ignore it during deliberations.

Now, McAllister is back on trial for the one misdemeanor prohibited acts charge. The prosecution and the defense questioned potential jurors Tuesday, looking for any conflicts or biased jurors. The trial is scheduled to begin Thursday morning.