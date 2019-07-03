Former Vt. trooper faces assault, stalking charges

A former Vermont state trooper faces domestic assault charges and police say the allegations were uncovered as he was trying to get back on the force.

Investigators say Roel Diaz, 32, pointed a gun at a household member in Putney back in 2017. The allegations came to light during a recent background check on Diaz to determine whether he could rejoin the state police.

Diaz was a trooper for two years before resigning for personal reasons in 2017. This spring he sought his old job back.

Now, he faces charges of aggravated domestic assault, stalking and interfering with emergency services.