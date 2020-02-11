Woman involved in $2M embezzlement to be sentenced

A Northeast Kingdom woman who admitted to stealing more than $2.2 million from her employer will be sentenced Tuesday.

Court documents show Jennifer Dwyer worked as a bookeeper for Northeast Agriculture Sales in Lyndonville. She admitted last fall to sending money to her personal checking account over a 10-year period.

As part of her guilty plea she has sold off a pickup truck, trailer, and Sea-Doo watercraft.

She'll be sentenced in federal court in Burlingtion at 10 a.m. and faces up to 20 years in prison.