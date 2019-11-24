Former cats together again

Two former University of Vermont hockey teammates are in business together, training future stars.

Pete Lenes and Torrey Mitchell recently opened Elev802 in Essex Junction. The two were Catamount teammates for 2 seasons between, 2005 and 2007. Mitchell went on to have a ten-year NHL career. Lenes's professional career took him to places like Central Europe. Both men retired in April and knew they wanted to start a business together. They talked about a cafe or storage facility, but decided they wanted to stay involved in hockey.

"We both want the same thing and that's to develop young hockey players in Vermont and we're off to a good start and it's a really positive environment for the two of us, if you want to call it work. It's not work for us, it's just fun everyday," says Mitchell.

The rink is 36 by 56 feet. There's also an area for off ice training.

Lenes says he and Mitchell decided to open up in Essex Junction because of its great hockey following.

Both men practically worked on every aspect of the facility.

Lenes says, "We put a ton of sweat equity in this building so we really know the ins and outs of it. We had a couple of good long days in here and I think that makes it so much more of a great feeling that when see this building, what kind of effort it took to open it up."

Mitchelll and Lenes go over the game with their younger players and work on technical skills. They have no more than four players on the ice during a one hour session. They've had fifty kids on the ice so far and are looking for more.