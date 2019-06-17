Former Johnson church purchased for addiction recovery center

A nonprofit group trying to fight opioid addiction plans to turn a former Catholic church in Vermont into a recovery center.

Vermont Public Radio reports that Greg and Dawn Tatro recently purchased the closed St. John the Apostle Church on behalf of Jenna's Promise, an organization named for their daughter who died of an overdose in February.

Greg Tatro said he plans to build a full-service health care center on the site, and will host "sober parties" on the site to bring together people in recovery and families from the local community.

He said the next steps are to talk with the neighbors, work on fundraising and start developing plans for a sober house.

