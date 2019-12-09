Former faculty work on plan to keep Marlboro College open

Some former faculty members of Marlboro College are working on a plan to keep the campus open following the school's announcement last month that it would close and merge with Emerson College in Boston.

Retired faculty members T. Hunter Wilson and Adrian Segar say they are working with dozens of community members, faculty and alumni on an alternative plan.

Wilson told Vermont Public Radio that “Marlboro has a substantial endowment and very little debt," unlike some other institutions that have closed.

The decision to close and merge with another school followed years of declining enrollment. In the fall of 2018, the school had just 142 students.

