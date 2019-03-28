Former guard admits smuggling drugs into Vermont prison

A former corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into a Vermont prison has pleaded guilty.

While working at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport in 2018, police say Grant Vance, 57, used Magic Markers and ChapStick containers to smuggle buprenorphine into the prison.

Court paperwork says Grant worked with inmates to then distribute the drugs.

Vance pleaded guilty to having the drugs with intent to sell.

Buprenorphine is sold under the name Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid dependence.

Vance could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count. He will back in court in July for sentencing.