Former head of sex assault crisis organization accused of embezzlement

The former head of a sexual assault crisis organization in Central Vermont is accused of stealing from her employer.

Roberta Gagne, 65, faced a judge in Barre Thursday.

The St. Johnsbury woman is accused of giving herself a total of $20,000 in "consultation fees" starting in 2016.

They were discovered when the new director of the Sexual Assault Crisis Team started and noticed discrepancies in the books.

Prosecutors say it's a blow to an organization that helps survivors.

"I think a lot of people look back fondly on Ms. Gagne's leadership. And as an advocate, unquestionably she did a lot to advance the interest of people in the community. Now that said, the allegation is serious. It was one that was investigated over a period of time by the Barre City Police Department and, unfortunately, here we are today," Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said.

Gagne is also accused of trying to set members of the organization against the incoming director.

She pleaded not guilty to all nine charges against her.