Former inmate thankful for new program that's giving him a second chance

We told you earlier this week about a pilot program that's giving former inmates a second and sometimes third chance.

The goal of the program is to teach them skills in a trade so that they are able to work.

Channel 3 talked with one former inmate who says building a new life isn't always easy when you're wearing an ankle bracelet monitor.

"People see me going down the street with a GPS and stuff and automatically they know like 'hey that's a criminal' you know stay away from him," said Jacob Domingue, a former inmate.

In fact, that makes him a little insecure. He says he's been stuck in the system since he was 12 and getting out has been a challenge.

"Every minute thing that I did always stacked up against me," said Domingue.

He says because he's spent so much time locked up, he hasn't had the opportunity to learn valuable skills until now.

Thanks to a new program, Domingue along with other ex-cons are able to give back to the community as a way to restore some of the damage they've done.

"They know that they have some hurdles still yet to jump but they are willing to work towards it," said Ross Lavoie, the project superintendent.

They are currently working on a shed in St. Albans.

When it comes to their reputation, Domingue says this won't change peoples minds at first.

"I think we are all willing to make that change and just become the best people that we can," said Domingue.

The shed is expected to be finished later this month and when the program is complete many of the people plan to go into construction, but that's not the only option after leaving the program. In fact, some may choose other professions.