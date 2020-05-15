Former members acquire bankrupt ski resort in Vermont

Former members of a bankrupt private ski resort in Vermont have officially bought the resort’s assets in Wilmington and West Dover and anticipate opening for the 2020-2021 winter season.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Hermitage Members Club Inc. announced Wednesday that it closed the sale of assets related to the Hermitage Club in the two towns.

The agreement includes the sale of the ski resort used as a private club, golf course, several inns and a clean title.

The group representing 181 member families said in a statement that it looks forward to working with the community rebuilding trust.

