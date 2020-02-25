Former mental health work denies sexually exploiting inmate

A former mental health worker at a Vermont prison accused of having sex with an inmate was in court in White River Junction on Tuesday.

Victoria Calogero, 31, pleaded not guilty to sexually exploiting an inmate.

Police say she worked at the Southern State Correctional Center in 2017 and 2018 as a licensed mental health counselor. They say during that time she engaged in numerous instances of sexual contact with an inmate.

Tuesday, Calogero was released on pretrial conditions.