Former president of shuttered Vt. college files federal lawsuit

The former president of the shuttered Southern Vermont College contends he was denied severance pay and legal indemnity coverage after the closing last spring.

David Evans' lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeks compensatory and punitive damages, restitution and attorney fees.

It names several trustees and the person appointed in May to oversee the shutdown.

Evans is currently interim president of the American University in Bulgaria.

