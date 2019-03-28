Former researcher sentenced for misusing UNH credit card

A former University of New Hampshire researcher has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing money from federal research grants.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Jichun Zhang submitted fictitious receipts for nearly $7,000 in expenses on a credit card. The university made payments and obtained reimbursement from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which provided the grant.

Zhang was a research associate professor for UNH's Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans, and Space.

He pleaded guilty in December. Prosecutors said he has paid back the money.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/28/2019 2:00:53 AM (GMT -4:00)