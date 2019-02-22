Former student settles NH prep school sex abuse lawsuit

A New Hampshire prep school graduate who says he was sexually assaulted by an administrator has reached a settlement with the institution.

The Concord Monitor reports George Irons and his wife, Barbara Irons, reached a confidential agreement with St. Paul's School in Concord in January.

George Irons, who once served on the school's board of trustees, said Thursday while he cannot discuss the case, he hopes more victims will come forward.

St. Paul's School says the complaint has been resolved to their "mutual satisfaction."

George Irons says in his lawsuit that St. Paul's continued to employ Coolidge Mead Chapin despite his history of taking students off campus without parents' permission.

Chapin was a staff member at the school from 1935 to 1980. He died in 1992 at age 77.

