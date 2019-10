Three Army soldiers stationed at Fort Drum are being held without bail tied to a burglary investigation involving guns.

Federal authorities say 10 guns were stolen in two burglaries at northern New York shops last month. Rian Patterson, 22 and David Diggs, 20 are charged with stealing firearms.

Tyrease Kimmons, 20, is charged with knowingly accepting stolen guns.

If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison and fines.