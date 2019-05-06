Forum focuses on women in politics

A forum is coming up in Plattsburgh to help you get into politics.

For the second time, five women from different backgrounds will meet to discuss politics, from local to national.

The panelists are former Assemblywomen Janet Duprey and Teresa Sayward, County Legislator Patty Waldron, Clinton County Democratic Committee Chair Sara Rowden and Plattsburgh Town Council member Meg LeFevre.

The forum is aimed at those already in politics or hoping to get a foot in the door but it's open to anyone. The panel is all women, but they encourage men to join and be a part of the discussion. They hope to answer any questions people have.

Former Assemblywoman Duprey says the group is bipartisan with two Republicans and three Democrats.

"We can work in a bipartisan manner. We don't always agree and we haven't always agreed over the years, but we work together and I think that's kind of the message out there today," Duprey said.

The event is Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Stafford Auditorium at the Clinton Community College.