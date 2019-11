Final toxicological autopsy results into the death of a Franklin County, New York, man are still pending but authorities say it does not appear to be a case of foul play.

Police say Michael Lloyd, 36, was found dead Tuesday morning outside his Malone home on Harding Street. Police aren't saying much more about how Lloyd died, but on Wednesday afternoon said it does not appear to be foul play.

Police say their investigation into the cause and manner of death are still pending.