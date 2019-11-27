Founder of Alcoholics Anonymous added to Rutland Sculpture Trail

The founder of Alcoholics Anonymous is one of Vermont's historic figures. Now the Dorset native has been added to the Rutland Sculpture Trail.

William G. Wilson, known as "Bill W.," grew up in Rutland and was named by Time Magazine one of the world's 100 most influential people of the 20th century.

Tuesday, his sculpture was unveiled in the Center Street Marketplace.

The sculpture was carved in Danby with donated white marble and the large base is used for sitting.

This is the sixth completed piece on the sculpture trail which looks to honor regional history.